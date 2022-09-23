‘Help transform the community’

“It’s about helping transform the community,” said the Rev. Jerome Anderson, pastor of Unity Fellowship Community Church in Orangeburg.

Anderson is referring not only to monthly meetings that he and other Orangeburg leaders are holding, but the actions resulting from those meetings. One of the goals of the meetings is for community members and leaders to take actions that will eliminate crime.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, the community is invited to the second in a series of monthly meetings.

The meeting, sponsored by Community Action Partners will take place at the Orangeburg City Gym, located at 410 Broughton St.

The meeting will feature presentations by Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Anderson said.

In addition, a mother whose son was killed due to gun violence will make remarks.

Hayward R. Jean, Orangeburg County School District Director of Student Services, also will provide an update to the One Child, One Chance mentoring program he discussed at the prior community meeting held last month.

Anderson said meeting organizers have established six tenants of the community’s transformation.

Last month, the community meeting focused on how supporting education can help reduce crime.

Tuesday’s meeting will hear from law enforcement.

Anderson said next month’s meeting will focus on mental health.

In the months that follow, community members will hear discussions by leaders in the areas of business, politics and faith.

The meetings are open to the public.

For further information about the monthly community meetings, contact Rev. Jerome Anderson at 1-803-682-4919.