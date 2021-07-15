Help sought in finding missing Elloree man

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old Elloree man.

Family members of Wallie Edwards Washington, of the 400 block of Tee Vee Road, reported on Wednesday afternoon that they’d not seen him since July 9 when he had supper with one of them.

One of his family members heard him enter the back door of their home around 1:30 a.m. on July 10 and then noticed his 2007 white Chevrolet Impala was at his home that morning.

The family member told law enforcement that she saw Washington’s vehicle was gone by noon that day.

She also noted that Washington’s phones were in her house.

He does not have a social media account, family members said, according to an incident report.

Family members told deputies that Washington visits the Santee area from time to time.

Washington is a Black male, standing approximately 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows Washington’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

