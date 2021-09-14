Heartbreak to ‘howl-lelujahs’: Donors step up to replace stolen items

Orangeburg County Animal Control employees were disheartened to find that someone broke into their storage unit, stealing their supplies.

And then the community responded.

“This was a blessing in disguise,” Orangeburg County Animal Control Assistant Director Margaret Girardeau said.

The theft was discovered on Sept. 3, when OCAC Director Dana Lang went to department’s off-site storage facility, located 2530 St. Matthews Road, to get dog food that was donated to the Ellis Avenue shelter.

The locks on the department’s unit were gone and replaced with new ones.

With the help of other Orangeburg County employees, Girardeau and Lang were able to enter the locked unit. They were upset by what they saw.

“We realized when we opened it that a majority of everything had been stolen,” Girardeau said.

All of the items had been donated to the OCAC.

“It was heartbreaking, really; quite unbelievable,” Girardeau said.

