Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole $80,800 worth of items, including a 1964 black Cadillac hearse, from now-closed Bythewood Funeral Home on Amelia Street, according to an incident report.

The funeral home has been closed since 2019.

Among the items that were stolen is a 1964 hearse. It was valued at $5,000.

The caretaker of the property said he saw a flat-bed wrecker at the funeral home a few weeks ago removing the hearse. At about the same time, vinyl siding was removed from the funeral home.

Other items reported missing include:

• Cases of embalming fluid valued at $3,000

• Five truck trolleys valued at $2,000

• Three 15-foot by 15-foot funeral tents valued at $2,500

• Four caskets valued at $40,000

• Four removal cots valued at $7,200

• Four dressing tables valued at $4,000

• Mortuary makeup valued at $2,000

• Embalming instruments valued at $2,000

• Embalming machine valued at $3,000

• Mens' ties, rain coats, personal protective equipment, stationary equipment valued at $1,900

• Lower devices for graveside services and boxes of metal markers and letters, both of unknown value

The burglary occurred between March 31, 2023 and April 12, 2023.

In unrelated reports:

• A 21-year old man claims someone shot at him as he was sitting in his car with his cousin on Wednesday afternoon on Cherokee Street.

The man said his cousin began speaking with his mother, who was in the driver's seat of another car.

After an exchange of words, a male with a large gun got out of the other car and began to shoot man’s vehicle, the man said.

He said his cousin left the scene.

Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle - one on the driver side panel and another in the top part of the driver door.

About ten 223 shell casings were found at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

• An Orangeburg woman is accused of joining two others in the assault of a 16-year old female in an April 2022 incident behind Edisto Village on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

The woman was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault by mob. A warrant alleges she assaulted the teen in an effort to take her cell phone on the evening of April 24, 2022.

The two other women allegedly involved in the incident were previously charged with third-degree assault by a mob.

The crime of assault and battery by mob in the third degree is a misdemeanor.