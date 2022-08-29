Harley stolen from Santee shed

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2007 blue and white Harley-Davidson motorcycle from a shed on First Street in Santee.

A caretaker for the property owner reported the theft on Friday.

The motorcycle is valued at $5,000.

In other incident reports:

• A pair of catalytic converters was stolen from a 2006 Ford F-250 parked at Trecer Road in Cope. The theft was reported on Saturday. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,350.

• A Neeses man left his Lendel Drive home on Thursday afternoon. When he returned, he discovered someone stole four oxygen cylinders from the back room of his home.

The total value of the cylinders is $1,000.