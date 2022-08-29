 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Harley stolen from Santee shed

  • 0
OCSO logo new

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2007 blue and white Harley-Davidson motorcycle from a shed on First Street in Santee.

A caretaker for the property owner reported the theft on Friday.

The motorcycle is valued at $5,000.

In other incident reports:

• A pair of catalytic converters was stolen from a 2006 Ford F-250 parked at Trecer Road in Cope. The theft was reported on Saturday. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,350.

• A Neeses man left his Lendel Drive home on Thursday afternoon. When he returned, he discovered someone stole four oxygen cylinders from the back room of his home.

The total value of the cylinders is $1,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Animal lover converts home into rescue shelter in Tunisia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News