Handbag, cash stolen from vehicle in Orangeburg
Handbag, cash stolen from vehicle in Orangeburg

OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman is out of hundreds of dollars in cash after someone stole a handbag from her unsecured 2013 Honda Ridgeline, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman told deputies that she had between $200 and $700 in her handbag. It also contained her phone.

The vehicle was parked by Family Dollar on North Road just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness saw a female wearing box braids access the unsecured vehicle and take the items, the report claims.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

