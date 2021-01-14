Handbag, cash stolen from vehicle in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A woman is out of hundreds of dollars in cash after someone stole a handbag from her unsecured 2013 Honda Ridgeline, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman told deputies that she had between $200 and $700 in her handbag. It also contained her phone.
The vehicle was parked by Family Dollar on North Road just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness saw a female wearing box braids access the unsecured vehicle and take the items, the report claims.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 18 years.
