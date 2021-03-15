Gunshots ring out at Orangeburg house party

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

After multiple residents called 911 about shots fired at a Buckley Street house party just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers headed to the scene from the Middleton Street headquarters.

As officers arrived, they noticed “people screaming, running away from the scene and cars driving recklessly to leave the area,” a report states.

Officers recovered several .22-caliber and 9mm shell casings from in roadway in front of the home.

They spoke with a couple of individuals attempting to leave the area, but released them.

No one reported being injured.

Officers tried to reach the owner of the residence, but no one was home, the report states.

They saw hats, shoes, liquor bottles and other items strewn about the yard, the report states.

Officers were first alerted to the shooting as they were at headquarters working on reports.

They radioed to dispatch that they’d heard about 20 shots and that’s when other callers also reported hearing gunshots.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office