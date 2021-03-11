Gunshots reported in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man making a delivery at a Bayne Street residence fled on foot after he heard gunshots, according to a police incident report.

The man was making the delivery around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday when he heard the shots. He began running and did not stop until he reached the city gym on Broughton Street.

As he ran, the man saw two men shooting toward an unknown target on Fulton Street, the report said. The man said both had handguns, with one having an extended magazine and the other having a drum magazine.

The resident of the home where the delivery was being made said he went out to retrieve it and heard three gunshots. The man ran back into his house when he heard the gunshots.

Spent shell casings were found at the intersection of Bayne Street and Fulton Street.

In a separate incident report, a Berkeley County woman said her ex-boyfriend choked her and presented a gun during an altercation between at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They were parked in a vehicle in the middle of Goff Avenue when the incident occurred.