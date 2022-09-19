Gunshots fired at Orangeburg party; man upset after partiers parked on lawn: report

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Gunfire erupted outside of a home on Oak Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.

When an officer responded to the scene, he noticed the road was lined with vehicles on both sides.

He also heard gunfire, then radioed dispatch to send more officers and went toward the sound of the gunshots.

He noted that 50 to 100 young adults began to rush toward his patrol vehicle.

A party was underway at one of the nearby residences, the report said.

Officers got the partygoers to get into their vehicles and leave because they hadn’t yet determined the origin of the gunshots.

Officers then saw a Chrysler parked in the roadway.

They located the owner, who told officers that he was upset students had parked on his property, the report said.

A witness alleged the owner of the Chrysler fired a weapon into the air after the owner and the party hosts had a disagreement.

Officers collected shell casings from the road.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

In other reports:

• Someone stole 12 boxes of white trim coil from a Peasley Street worksite.

The theft was discovered and reported on Thursday.

The value of the stolen materials is $1,500.

• The following items were stolen from a storage unit at Downtown Self Storage, located at 183 Centre Street: 69 cases of hand-sanitizing wipes, eight white chairs, two boxes of bathroom vanities, six stools and a black ViewSonic projector.

The theft was discovered and reported on Saturday.

The value of the stolen items is $1,699.

• Someone stole a 2020 silver Honda Civic parked in a parking lot at Claflin University, located at 400 Magnolia Street.

The car owner wasn’t sure if the vehicle was locked, according to an incident report.

She discovered it stolen on Sunday and said it was taken sometime during the night.

The Civic is valued at $27,000.