Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Officers responding to gunshots at an Orangeburg motel discovered a car reported stolen out of Richland County, according to an incident report.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive.

A guest reported hearing gunfire near her room. She grabbed her two juvenile children and retreated to the bathroom.

A witness reported seeing two men together near a black Crown Victoria in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the two men weren’t there.

The license plate on the car was registered to someone in Mt. Pleasant and the car had been reported stolen by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was recorded on the motel’s surveillance video system.

In other reports:

• A man reported that someone stole his Apple iPhone 13 and Beats Bluetooth earbuds from his Chevrolet Express van while it was parked at Dollar Tree, located at 1270 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The incident happened around 5:13 p.m. Friday.

A concerned citizen allowed the owner to use their phone to sign into his iCloud, which enabled him to track the phone’s location.

Using the phone’s tracking system, an officer located it discarded behind the Rodeway Inn, located at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The man said he didn’t want to press charges, but wanted to have his property back.

The earbuds weren’t located.

The value of the phone is $1,800.

• Someone stole a black 9 mm Ruger handgun from an unlocked Chrysler 200 that was parked on the 1000 block of Broughton Street.

The value of the gun is $500.