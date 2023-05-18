Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Guns and other items were stolen from a 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck parked at the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 746 Citadel Road in Orangeburg.

The truck owner reported the theft Tuesday after noticing his truck had been moved slightly.

The truck’s door locks had been damaged previously, so they didn’t work, according to an incident report.

The truck owner reported the following items stolen: a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle, a 9 mm Canik handgun, a 410 Breakaway shotgun, a stock radio, a set of speakers and a power tool.

The value of the items is $2,330.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2016 red Hyundai Veloster from a Foxberry Court parking lot on Tuesday.

Tire impressions appear to show someone dragged the car from the parking lot.

The car is valued at $20,000.

• Someone stole parts from a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that had been left for repairs last year at Select Mechanic Shop at 2248 Magnolia St., according to an incident report.

The Malibu owner reported Tuesday that he went to check on his car and noticed the following parts had been stolen: battery, brake cylinder, controls and door handles.

The value of the stolen items is $1,000.

• A baby boy born at MUSC-Orangeburg this week tested positive for opioids, according to an incident report.

The boy’s mother also tested positive for drugs.

Both the newborn and mother began showing signs of drug withdrawal within a day of the boy’s birth, the report said.

The mother allegedly admitted to using heroin an hour before she went into labor, the report states.

• Guns were stolen from a disabled 2000 Honda Accord left parked on Toney Bay Road near Holly Hill.

A 9 mm Grand Power Stribog SP9A1 pistol and a .22-caliber black Mossberg 715P long rifle were stolen.

The theft occurred on May 10, but the owner reported it on Tuesday once he gathered the serial numbers for the guns, he report said.

The value of the guns is $900.