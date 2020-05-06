Guns, gold stolen from Santee home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole nine guns and more from a Santee home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The owner told deputies he’d been away from his Old Number Six Highway home since April 15. He discovered the theft when he returned Monday.

The burglar apparently gained entry through a window, the report said.

The following items were stolen:

• Three antique, semi-automatic 12-gauge Browning shotguns valued at $2,500 each

• A Marlin Model 94 lever-action 30-30 rifle valued at $350

• An antique 6.5 Carcano Italian bolt-action World War II rifle valued at $300

• A .22-caliber, semi-automatic Marlin rifle valued at $200

• An antique, single-shot 12-gauge Remington rifle valued at $500

• A .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver valued at $400

• A .357-caliber Taurus revolver valued at $500

• A safe containing personal documents

• A generator valued at $500

• Some gold coins

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD..

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.