Gunmen try to steal woman’s vehicle in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Gunmen tried, and failed, to steal a woman’s vehicle on Friday night outside of a Livingway Drive apartment in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman stopped at the apartment at 10 p.m. to drop off some items for her mother.

While she was unloading items from the backseat, a male wearing a ski mask and holding a black handgun approached her and demanded the vehicle’s keys.

Another male with gun stood behind the first gunman.

When the woman refused to hand over the keys to the vehicle, the first gunman pushed the weapon against her forehead and demanded the keys again.

The man then began to pull on the bags the woman was holding, but she didn’t let go.

When she began to yell, the two males ran away along with two other males nearby.

The gunmen never took any items from the woman and she wasn’t physically injured during the incident.

In other reports: