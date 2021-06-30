Gunmen try to steal woman’s vehicle in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Gunmen tried, and failed, to steal a woman’s vehicle on Friday night outside of a Livingway Drive apartment in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman stopped at the apartment at 10 p.m. to drop off some items for her mother.
While she was unloading items from the backseat, a male wearing a ski mask and holding a black handgun approached her and demanded the vehicle’s keys.
Another male with gun stood behind the first gunman.
When the woman refused to hand over the keys to the vehicle, the first gunman pushed the weapon against her forehead and demanded the keys again.
The man then began to pull on the bags the woman was holding, but she didn’t let go.
When she began to yell, the two males ran away along with two other males nearby.
The gunmen never took any items from the woman and she wasn’t physically injured during the incident.
In other reports:
• Someone stole the following items from a Jamison Avenue residence in Orangeburg: a window air conditioning unit, a 32-inch Vizio television and two 55-inch Vizio televisions. The theft was reported on Sunday.
The value of the stolen items is $950.
• A 2008 green Ford Expedition was stolen from a Lendel Drive property in Neeses. The theft was reported on Sunday.
The value of the vehicle is $10,500.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2019 Kia Sorento on Friday. It was parked at a boat landing on the 2000 block of River Drive in Orangeburg while the driver was out on a boat fishing.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• The following items were stolen from a Walbash Street property in Bowman: a microwave, a lawnmower, a weed cutter, a heater, a mink blanket, a window air conditioning unit, a washing machine, a pair of hedge trimmers, a treated 12-by-4-foot post, a leaf blower, a pump head and two televisions. The theft was reported Saturday.
The items are valued at $2,885.
• A Eutawville man accused a man on a tractor of using an obscene hand gesture at him around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.
The report states deputies later found the accused man at a bar near the first man’s residence.
He allegedly admitted that he used the obscene hand gesture, the report states.
Both men agreed not to have any contact with the each other.
• Someone stole the following items from a reportedly unsecured 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe parked at a Wyman Road residence in Eutawville: a tattoo gun, a Yamaha generator, a Dewalt battery and an S.C. license plate. The theft was reported on Saturday.
The value of the stolen items is $4,361.
