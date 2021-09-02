Gunmen steal man's gun in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two gunmen robbed another man of his firearm early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Representative Circle, according to an incident report.

An Orangeburg man reported that he went to retrieve his 9 mm black and blue Taurus pistol from his car just before 1:30 a.m.

Two males approached the man, with both of them pointing pistols at him.

The man placed his own pistol in his pocket and one of the gunmen removed it when he searched the man, according to the report.

The other gunman asked him, “Where is the money?”

He said the gunman then loaded the weapon and pointed it at the man’s head while stating, “I will shoot you.”

The man told deputies he pushed the gun way from his head and the two gunmen paused and drove away in a white Kia sedan.

At the same time, a deputy who was patrolling the area noticed a vehicle matching that description leave. The deputy noted the two occupants in the vehicle were wearing ski masks.