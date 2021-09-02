Gunmen steal man's gun in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Two gunmen robbed another man of his firearm early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Representative Circle, according to an incident report.
An Orangeburg man reported that he went to retrieve his 9 mm black and blue Taurus pistol from his car just before 1:30 a.m.
Two males approached the man, with both of them pointing pistols at him.
The man placed his own pistol in his pocket and one of the gunmen removed it when he searched the man, according to the report.
The other gunman asked him, “Where is the money?”
He said the gunman then loaded the weapon and pointed it at the man’s head while stating, “I will shoot you.”
The man told deputies he pushed the gun way from his head and the two gunmen paused and drove away in a white Kia sedan.
At the same time, a deputy who was patrolling the area noticed a vehicle matching that description leave. The deputy noted the two occupants in the vehicle were wearing ski masks.
The deputy noted the license plate that was on the vehicle, the report states.
The value of the firearm is $400.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a woman’s purse from a car she left unlocked just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman went inside of the Orangeburg School Bus Maintenance Shop, located at 2941 Bamberg Road, for about three minutes, the report states.
When she exited the shop, she noticed a small sedan with a loud exhaust leaving the parking lot.
After she reported the theft to deputies, the woman called again to say someone used her credit cards twice.
Someone also attempted to cash a check while using the woman’s driver’s license as ID, the report states.
The bank’s surveillance cameras took a clear photo and deputies were able to make a positive identification.
Deputies noted that the car the woman saw leaving the parking lot on Bamberg Road was the same one also captured on the bank’s surveillance system in Orangeburg.
Deputies are seeking warrants.
The value of the purse and its contents is $623.
• Someone stole items from a woman’s 2006 tan Chrysler Pacifica that she parked near the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Norway Road in Norway on Aug. 27.
When she returned to retrieve the vehicle on Sunday, she noticed someone had stolen the license plate and catalytic converter. The value of the items is $350.
• Someone stole an orange, 60-inch deck Kubota zero-turn riding lawnmower from a Whittaker Parkway residence. The theft was reported Wednesday.
The lawnmower is valued at $6,704.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2010 white Toyota Sienna parked at a Columbia Road residence early Wednesday morning.
The value of the catalytic converter is $824.
