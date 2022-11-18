Gunmen steal car in parking lot of Orangeburg restaurant

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 32-year-old woman was the victim of an armed robbery and carjacking Thursday night in the parking lot of an Orangeburg restaurant, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Original House of Pizza on John C. Calhoun Drive around 8:45 p.m.

The woman was sitting in a 2021 Toyota Camry with the driver's side door open. She was talking on her phone and waiting for her mother to return with food, the report said.

Two males approached. The woman initially thought they were her mother coming back to ask about the order, according to the report.

One male put a gun to her head and the one entered the vehicle from the passenger side, told her to get out and grabbed her phone.

Cameras at the scene show a red sedan pulling up to the woman’s vehicle. The red sedan is then seen leaving the parking lot, heading down Medford Street toward Nottingham Street.

The woman’s vehicle, a rental, is seen taking a right onto U.S. 301 and heading toward Bleakley Street, according to the report.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg man alleges his girlfriend threatened to kill him on Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

The man said his girlfriend came to the home they share at 10:45 a.m.

She allegedly rolled down the window of her car, pointed a black revolver at him and said “Be here when I come back and I'm going to kill you.”

The incident was the second between the two this week.

On Tuesday, the man claimed his girlfriend took his wheelchair and prosthetic legs, leaving him bed bound. The man said his girlfriend also took the rubber padding from his amputated legs and placed them in the kitchen.

The woman allegedly she said took the actions because she feared for her life. She claims her boyfriend attempted to douse her with liquid she suspected to be urine.

The man denied the liquid was urine.

Following that incident, both parties were advised by officers to separate for a time.