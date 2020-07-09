Gunmen rob Orangeburg woman at yard sale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman was robbed at gunpoint while she was holding a yard sale at her new Five Chop Road home on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men knocked on the woman’s door around 3 p.m. and entered into her residence without her opening the door, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The woman said one of the robbers grabbed her purse and began searching through it.

When she tried to take the purse back, the robber pulled out a Glock pistol and pointed it at her and her friend.

The two robbers looked through her purse together.

One of the robbers told the woman and her friend to, “get back, get back,” the report said.

The men left the house, got in a silver SUV and sped away from the residence.

The men stole the woman’s purse, $80 and all her identification.

In other reports:

• A bullet was found in the attic of an Old Cameron Road residence after the home's owner reported hearing a loud noise on the night of the Fourth of July.