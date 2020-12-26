Gunmen demand money; Orangeburg man doesn’t have any

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man reports two gunmen tried to rob him outside his home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The two men approached the man at about 9 p.m. Tuesday as he was on the front patio of his Laughing Gull Drive home. The men wore all black, ski masks and hoods.

The men pointed handguns at the man and said “Give me the money.” He told them he didn’t have any.

The man’s roommate heard someone say, “Give me the money,” so he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and ran outside swinging it.

The gunmen ran into a wooded area.

A deputy brought a K-9 to the location who tracked a scent through the woods and to a road. The K-9 ended tracking there.

“From my observation, the two suspects were picked up in a vehicle from the road,” a deputy wrote in the report.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a camouflaged 2000 Yamaha Big Bear four-wheeler from a Sanoree Drive garage in Santee sometime on Tuesday.

The four-wheeler is valued at approximately $4,000.