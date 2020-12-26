Gunmen demand money; Orangeburg man doesn’t have any

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man reports two gunmen tried to rob him outside his home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The two men approached the man at about 9 p.m. Tuesday as he was on the front patio of his Laughing Gull Drive home. The men wore all black, ski masks and hoods.
The men pointed handguns at the man and said “Give me the money.” He told them he didn’t have any.
The man’s roommate heard someone say, “Give me the money,” so he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and ran outside swinging it.
The gunmen ran into a wooded area.
A deputy brought a K-9 to the location who tracked a scent through the woods and to a road. The K-9 ended tracking there.
“From my observation, the two suspects were picked up in a vehicle from the road,” a deputy wrote in the report.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a camouflaged 2000 Yamaha Big Bear four-wheeler from a Sanoree Drive garage in Santee sometime on Tuesday.
The four-wheeler is valued at approximately $4,000.
• A woman parked her 2012 gray Ford Escape at a North Road location sometime on Tuesday. She noticed it sounded different when she started it later that night.
Someone used a saw to remove the catalytic converter.
The catalytic converter is valued at $200.
• An Orangeburg woman reported that someone stole her 1999 maroon Dodge Ram 1500 PK from her Pendulum Drive property on Tuesday.
It has a dent in the driver’s side rear quarter panel near the taillight, a dent in the front bumper and is missing the front grill.
It is valued at $2,100.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole the catalytic converter from a box truck belonging to Orangeburg Furniture Exchange on Sunday.
The manager of the Middleton Street business showed surveillance video footage to an investigator.
The report states that at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, someone parked a pickup truck beside the box truck. The pickup truck is dark-colored with after-market rims and a white decal on the rear top drivers side, the report states.
The value of the stolen catalytic converter is $800.
