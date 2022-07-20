Gunman threatens men at Orangeburg motel

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man reported that a gunman threatened to “Swiss cheese” him on Tuesday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.

The man said he gave an acquaintance a ride to the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive, around 7 a.m.

When they pulled in front of room 118, a male stranger told them to get out of the man’s Nissan Sentra. They got out, leaving the engine running.

They all went into room 118. The man said there were four additional strangers inside.

The stranger then presented a handgun with an extended magazine and said, “What you got on you?”

The man attempted to walk back to his car, but the gunman said, “If you move that car, I’m going to Swiss cheese you, put holes all in you.”

The man ran from the room so fast, he left his slide sandals behind.

He ran through a parking lot, jumped over a cinder block wall then to ODPS headquarters on Middleton Street to report what happened, according to the report.

When officers went to the motel, they found the man’s wallet emptied of everything but his state-issued identification card in the motel room.

The keys to the Sentra weren’t anywhere to be found, but the car was still at the motel.

Motel management reported that everyone who was in the room had left – and a flat screen television was also missing.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video footage for clues in the incident.

In an unrelated report, someone cut and stole catalytic converters from seven vehicles owned by the Orangeburg County School District.

The theft was reported on Monday.

When an employee arrived at 560 Ellis Avenue that morning, he discovered catalytic converters were missing from the following trucks: a 2004 GMC TG33, a 2006 Ford F-150, a 2018 Ford F-250, a 2019 Ford F-250, a 2019 Ford F-450 and two 2001 Ford F-250s.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video recordings.

The value of the catalytic converters is $8,700.