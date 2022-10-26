Gunman steals tattoo tools at Orangeburg motel

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A masked gunman broke into a motel room and stole a tattoo artist’s tools, according to a police incident report.

The incident occurred at the Town Terrace Inn, located at 630 Five Chop Road, around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

The people in the room heard someone knocking on the door.

One of the men opened the door and attempted to leave, but the gunman pushed the door open and entered the room, the report said.

Once in the room, the gunman raised a pistol as if he was pointing it at others in the room.

One of the men in the room said he “slapped” the gun down and was able to overpower the gunman, forcing him out of the room.

Witnesses claim the gunman continued to “bam” on the door.

As some point, the tattoo artist left a bag of tools outside of the door.

The gunman took the bag and left, the report said.

The bag of tools is valued at $80.

In an unrelated report, a man alleges he was threatened by the boyfriend of the person he carpools with.

The man said he went to a Malibu Drive apartment at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday to get a ride.

He knocked on the door, but the resident’s boyfriend allegedly answered the door and pointed a .38-caliber special revolver at him.

He claims the boyfriend said, “On my kids, I will blow off your head,” before firing a round in the air.

The man walked away toward his mother’s house, but looked back at the apartment.

The boyfriend allegedly pointed an AR-15 at him saying, “I will shoot you, boy” repeatedly, the man claims.

Investigators are reviewing possible video recorded on nearby city cameras.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman reported on Tuesday that someone stole her black and army green 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun from her Presidential Drive apartment.

The gun is valued at $350.