Gunman steals phone in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman says a gunman pointed a firearm at her chest and demanded that she hand over her cellphone.The incident occurred at 1:11 a.m. Thursday outside of the Taco Bell at 695 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The woman was parked in her unlocked 2009 Hyundai car waiting to pick up a family member who worked at the business.

She said a gray car and a red car entered the parking lot and drove around the building twice.

The gray car pulled up beside her and the red car pulled up behind her.

Moments later, a man wearing all black and holding a gun in his right hand opened her door.

He demanded she give him her phone while pointing the gun at her chest.

Another man, wearing a white hoodie, opened her passenger door and got in the car.

The woman handed over her phone, jumped out of the car and retreated inside the business, the report states.

The men left moments later in the gray car.

City cameras videoed the cars in question.

The woman was not physically injured.

Her phone is valued at $45.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole an unlocked 2003 gray/blue Chevrolet Silverado 2500 from an Old State Road home in Santee around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

Attached to the Silverado was a 2007 E78 two-axle utility trailer equipped with LED tractor-trailer brake lights.

On the trailer was a 2016 tan/brown Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV.

And inside of the Silverado were three chainsaws, a Yeti cooler and a Winchester 270 rifle with a Swift rifle scope.

The truck, ATV, trailer and contents of the truck were stolen. They are valued at $18,056.

In an unrelated report, someone driving a gold car stopped at a mailbox at Ninety Six Road home in Neeses and fired three shots into the air at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies couldn’t find any shell casings.