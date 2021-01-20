Gunman robs Orangeburg cellphone stores

When the employee returned to the front of the store, the man pointed a handgun at her, demanding that she give him an iPhone.

The employee went to where the iPhones are kept. The gunman opened his backpack, ordered the employee to put phones in his bag and for her to zip it closed.

The gunman also demanded cash, so the employee emptied the three cash registers of all paper currency.

By this time, both employees were at the front of the store and the gunman ordered them back to the stockroom. He told them to face the wall and count to 20.

The employees remained in the stockroom because they were scared. They then heard the front door chime and a male voice say, “Hello?”

It wasn’t the same male who was in the store moments before.

Surveillance footage at Cricket Wireless showed a Black male wearing a black hoodie with red lettering on the chest, black pants with a lanyard hanging from the left side, black shoes and a possibly camouflage-patterned ski mask. He also had a red book bag with a black bottom.

A witness at a nearby business told officers she saw someone matching that description run by the area and he appeared to be in his 40s.