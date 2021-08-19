Gunman robs Dollar General in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A masked gunman robbed the Dollar General on Five Chop Road shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

When the gunman entered the store, two employees ran into the camera room and locked the door.

The employees said the gunman jumped over the counter and found the store's safe.

Cash was stolen from the safe. The gunman fled on foot.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg man reported someone stole his 2003 gray Dodge Dakota truck and 10-foot, single-axle trailer Sunday night from his Four Holes Road residence.

He said the truck has dents all over the body and a silver tool box in the bed.

The man said he left the keys inside his truck, according to the incident report.

The total value of the truck and trailer is $8,000.

• A home on Ninety Six Road in Neeses was burglarized and vandalized on Monday afternoon.

Two doors and two windows were damaged. A gas heater, refrigerator, window and stove were stolen.

The value of the stolen items is $2,300.