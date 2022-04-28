Gunman robs Dollar General in Neeses

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A gunman robbed the Dollar General in Neeses on Tuesday night.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at 6456 Savannah Highway.

A clerk told deputies that a man entered the store “wielding a black pistol and demanded money,” the report states.

The gunman ordered, “Give me what you got.”

The clerk handed over cash and then walked to the office, the report said.

The gunman followed the clerk to the office where a manager was counting money.

The clerk went into the office and attempted to close the door behind her, but the gunman got inside.

The clerk said she was “scared for her life.”

She handed the gunman more money.

If anyone has information about the robbery, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

In an unrelated report, a 45-year-old man claims another man beat him so hard he had to go to the Regional Medical Center.

The 45-year-old says the incident happened at the other man’s Durham Street home in Cordova just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

He claims he asked the Durham Street man if he wanted to buy a ratchet set, the report said.

He also alleges the Durham Street man punched him in the face with his fist and a ratchet while telling him, “I’ve had enough of you stealing stuff from my house.”

The 45-year-old man denies stealing anything from him.

The Durham Street man denies injuring the man.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

