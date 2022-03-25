 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunman robs Dollar General in Denmark

blue lights illustration

Denmark Police

Department

A gunman robbed a Dollar General store at 9:13 p.m. Thursday, Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said.

The store’s surveillance system showed the gunman brandishing two firearms when he ordered the cashier to give him money.

The gunman appeared to take the money and stuff it into his clothing, Grimes said.

Six people were in the store and the gunman ordered them, at gunpoint, to go to the back.

No one was physically hurt during the incident at 18038 Heritage Highway.

Grimes believes Thursday’s armed robbery may be related to similar crimes at Dollar General stores in the Orangeburg area.

He is hoping the public will report any tips about this case to Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An equipment rental place claims a customer isn’t making payments on a piece of heavy equipment valued at $42,000, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

TEC Company alleged Thursday that the customer entered an agreement on Jan. 3 for the purchase of a 2019 Takeucki skid-steer, but since then hasn’t made any payments or returned it to the business, located at 162 Citadel Road, near Orangeburg.

The business says it won’t bring any charges against the customer if the equipment is returned by Monday, the report said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

