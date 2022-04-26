Gunman gets federal prison sentence: U.S. Attorney: man hoped Orangeburg officers would kill him

A 35-year-old man accused of shooting at three Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers will spend time in federal prison.

Phillip Michael King of Orangeburg, who also has a Barnwell address, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina announced on Tuesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Terry Wooten sentenced King last month to a total of 9-1/2 years in prison, according to the office.

King has a previous federal firearms conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

King’s charge stems from an incident on Sept. 22, 2018 when a man reported seeing someone driving his Dodge Journey, which had been stolen.

ODPS officers attempted to stop the vehicle. King was a backseat passenger.

The vehicle failed to stop for blue lights, sirens or marked patrol cars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Police chased it through the city.

During the pursuit, officers claimed King leaned out of the rear passenger window and shot two rounds from a pistol toward the police car behind him.

The vehicles came to a stop on McLaine Street. King and another occupant in the pursued vehicle ran from the scene, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Officers found a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol in the path where King ran.

“King later confessed to the shooting and to hoping that during it he would be shot and killed by the police,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

SLED forensically matched the shell casings and firearm recovered from the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the firearm was stolen.

No one was physically injured in the shooting.

“King was prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition based on numerous prior felony convictions, including assault with intent to kill in an incident related to a prior shooting, arson and a federal felon in possession of a firearm conviction. King’s convictions began in 2003 and they also include unlawful carrying of a pistol, simple assault and battery, and failure to stop for blue lights,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.

The ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network investigated leads in King’s case.

King faced the following state charges in the 2018 incident, but prosecutors dropped them on Oct. 2, 2020: three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a stolen pistol with an obliterated serial number.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also announced that Anthony Legette, 37, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in an unrelated case.

Senior United States District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Legette to five years and three months in federal prison.

Both King’s and Legette’s sentences will be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, and there is no parole in the federal system.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.