Gunman demands truck keys in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

A gunman entered an Orangeburg home and demanded the keys to a truck early Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A man reported he was fixing some wiring at the Limestone Road home at 4:15 a.m. when the gunman pushed him, put the gun to his head and demanded his truck keys, the report said.

The gunman took the truck keys and then shot into the floor of the bedroom before leaving the house.

The gunman wasn’t able to start the truck, so he fled on foot.

In other reports:

• A vehicle pursuit reached speeds of 120 mph before it was cancelled due to a high volume of traffic on Monday morning.

The pursuit of a 2016 white Chrysler started at the intersection of Langley Road and Cooter Road.

The S.C. Highway Patrol chased the Chrysler on Langley Road, Cooter Road, Ataria Street, Juan Lane, Till Road and Cameron Road toward the Orangeburg city limits. The sheriff’s office assisted in the pursuit.

Once the pursuit reached Armstrong Terrace, it was cancelled.

The reason for the pursuit was not immediately available.

• A Neeses man reported someone stole his black 2019 Polaris Razor from under his carport. The man saw the Polaris on Monday night when it was chained and locked to the structure of the carport.

The vehicle is valued at $14,000.

• A Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, valued at about $2,500, was stolen last week from a Racetrack Road home in Elloree.

• An Elloree man reported Monday morning that someone broke into the shed at his Felderville Road residence.

The items stolen include a Kubota tractor, a Honda pressure washer, impact sockets/air tools, a Cobalt impact gun, chain saw, a weed trimmer and hedge trimmers.

The items are valued at $1,410.

• Someone dumped a number of items near a clearing in a wooded area on Youngs Road in Eutawville over the weekend.

The items included coolers, a grill, table, playground equipment, recurve bows and a deer stand.

The Department of Natural Resources was contacted about the matter.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A U-Haul truck was reported stolen from an Orangeburg business.

The Hands-On car wash at John C. Calhoun Drive reported the theft Monday afternoon.

The field manager said the truck was supposed to be returned on Nov. 16. He has not been able to contact the individual he rented it out to.

The value of the truck is about $25,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.