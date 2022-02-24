Gunman demands cash at Dollar General in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A gunman demanded cash from the employees of the Dollar General at 1661 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, on Saturday, according to an incident report.

The incident was recorded on the store’s surveillance systems. It occurred just before 10 p.m.

The four people inside the business reported the gunman pointed a silver and black handgun at them.

The gunman ordered them to get on their knees in the office area before he asked for money from the safe and cash registers.

An employee told the gunman she couldn’t open the safe.

The gunman left the scene on foot.

The witnesses described the gunman as a Black male who was wearing a black hoodie, dark gray pants, black shades, a black mask, purple gloves and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

In other reports:

• A black Acer Aspire E15 laptop computer and a black laptop mouse were stolen from a Wingate Street home in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The computer and mouse are valued at $950.

• Someone stole a 2017 white Nissan Maxima that was parked at the South Carolina Motorplex on Saturday, according to an incident report. The motorplex is located at 194 Dragstrip Road, just outside of Neeses.

The Maxima has dark tinted windows with white and black rims. It is valued at $21,000.

Someone also stole a 9 mm black Taurus handgun from a vehicle. The handgun is valued at $400.

• The owner of Tony T’s, located at 2801 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, claims the buyer of a 2021 blue Dodge Challenger hasn’t made the scheduled payments, according to an incident report.

The business owner reported Wednesday that a Georgia man came to the dealership to purchase the Challenger last month.

The owner also claims the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles wouldn’t put the title in the name of the Georgia man because the information he allegedly gave to the businessman wasn’t correct.

The Challenger is valued at $48,445.

• The following items were stolen from a Farmers Road residence in Elloree on Wednesday: two 32-inch TCL smart televisions, a 58-inch ONN smart television, a jewelry box containing about $50 in jewelry and cash.

Deputies collected a clear plastic bag containing underwear to see if they could extract latent fingerprints from it.

They also found some pieces of jewelry in the yard and two sets of fresh tire marks.

The value of the stolen items is $15,379.

