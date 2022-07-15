Gun stolen from truck in Norway

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Norway man reported that someone stole his 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun from his truck on Thursday.

His truck was parked at a Willow Street residence when he discovered the theft on Tuesday.

The man said he didn’t immediately report the theft to law enforcement because he believed the gun would be returned.

The man stored the gun behind the driver’s seat.

A deputy noted in the report that it didn’t appear like anyone forced entry into the truck.

The value of the gun is $500.

In unrelated incidents:

Someone stole copper wiring from an air-conditioning unit and floor vents from a home in the 3600 block of Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Thursday and is believed to have occurred sometime after Sunday.

The home is owned by Andrew Chapel Baptist Church.

The value of the stolen copper wiring and floor vents is $560.

The cost to replace the air-conditioning unit is $8,000.

A Bobby Street man claims someone he knows stole his Apple iPhone 9 from his Orangeburg home on Thursday.

The value of the phone is $1,000.