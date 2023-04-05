Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole a gun along with two ammunition magazines from an unlocked car, according to an incident report.

The gun owner reported the theft on Monday.

He said that he left his 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun along with a 32-round magazine and 12-round magazine in his unlocked car parked at a Green Street residence.

He last saw the gun and magazines on March 27, the report said.

The value of the stolen items is $300.