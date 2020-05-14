Gun, purse stolen in Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke into two vehicles at a North Road home in Orangeburg, stealing a gun and a purse.

The owners discovered at about 6 a.m. Wednesday that someone entered their Kia Forte and Chevrolet Traverse.

A .40-caliber Glock handgun worth $600 and a tan Michael Kors purse worth $200 were stolen, along with some miscellaneous medication.

In a separate incident reported Wednesday, someone cut the catalytic converter off a 2000 Ford Ranger at the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home on Five Chop Road. The damage is estimated at $400.

