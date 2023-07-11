Warrants accuse a 34-year-old Norway man of pointing a gun at U.S. Postal Service mail carriers and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Matthew Brown, of 4828 Norway Road, is facing four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants released Tuesday morning.

According to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich, OCSO deputies responded to a Norway residence where a man was allegedly pointing a gun at mail carriers.

When deputies arrived, they encountered an armed man, Wunderlich said.

After an interaction between deputies and the armed man, deputies fired their weapons.

No one was shot, according to SLED and the OCSO.

“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in a press release sent by the agency on Sunday afternoon.

“There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them,” he added.

The OCSO called SLED to conduct a separate investigation immediately after the incident, according to OCSO spokesperson Richard Walker.

Wunderlich said SLED is continuing its investigation into the matter.

This is the first officer-involved shooting to take place in Orangeburg County this year. In 2022, there weren’t any officer-involved shootings in Orangeburg County.

Statewide, this is the 22nd officer-involved shooting this year. In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings throughout the state.

Wunderlich said, “SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as it possible under the circumstances.”

She added, “SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report and submitted to prosecutors.”

If Brown is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison or a court-imposed fine on each of the four counts.

He is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting bond at a later date.