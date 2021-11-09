Guard accused of stealing SCSU football tickets

A contracted security guard at a South Carolina State University football game is accused of stealing 64 tickets and selling them for $30 each while on campus.

Ja’Quevion Thomarius Govan, 19, of Cypress Street, Norway, is facing charges of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, simple possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon on school property.

Govan was working as a security guard at gate four on Oct. 16 when he allegedly stole 64 tickets for the S.C. State vs. Morgan State game, according to the report of an S.C. State police officer.

The officer alleges that Govan confessed in a recorded interview and through a voluntary, written statement to stealing and selling the tickets.

Govan allegedly reported that he gave another security guard some tickets, but denied knowing that person’s name, the officer wrote.

Govan drove onto the S.C. State campus to turn himself in on Nov. 1. An officer said Govan smelled like marijuana.

The officer searched Govan’s vehicle. He allegedly found a .40-caliber handgun with an extended clip and marijuana.

“Govan stated that gun and marijuana belong to him,” the officer claimed.