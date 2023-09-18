A new organization wants to curb gun violence, with a special focus on students throughout Orangeburg County.

The organization is called Reclaiming Our Youth Services and it was founded by someone who experienced the loss of both of her sons to gun violence.

“I believe God is going to bless this organization in the county of Orangeburg, that we can make Orangeburg a model with a reduction in violence, that we can take it to the state and hopefully to the nation. As the leader of it, I have to believe that,” said Michelle A. Wilson Green, ROYS’ founder.

Green, a retired public school educator and principal, spoke to about two dozen local ministers and pastors about ROYS and its goals during a meeting held at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

ROYS is dedicated to supporting grieving mothers, promoting community activism and mentoring at-risk youth, Green said.

The mission of ROYS is to, “Inspire and equip the youth of today, in conjunction with their families, to live positive and productive lives in a global society,” she said.

The organization will promote communities where all individuals are making positive lifelong decisions. The organization is committed to its core values of self-love, integrity, positive choices and pride, she said.

Youth of Orangeburg County are invited to learn more about the organization at the ROYS Community Awareness Day on Oct. 14.

ROYS is also partnering with the Orangeburg County School District on Oct. 18 for a district-wide student pledge against gun violence.

Green encourages local ministers and others who want to be part of ROYS’ efforts to contact the organization at www.reclaimingouryouthservices.com.

ROYS is supported by Voices of Black Mothers United, a national non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., which is part of the Woodson Center.

Wilson, of Orangeburg, founded ROYS not long after retiring from 32 years of service in public education in Berkeley and Orangeburg counties. Prior to her retirement, Green worked for 16 years as the principal of St. James-Gaillard Elementary School in Eutawville.

Wilson founded ROYS after experiencing two unimaginable tragedies: the shooting deaths of her sons Isaac, 21, and Charlton, 22.

Isaac was killed when he and a friend allowed a woman and her children to stay at their Columbia apartment. The woman was trying to avoid her boyfriend.

The woman’s boyfriend shot into to the apartment several times on Nov. 20, 2006. Isaac, an Iraq War veteran, was killed.

Isaac’s killer is serving a 35-year prison sentence.

Green’s father died a year before Isaac was murdered. Her mother then died. Her husband was killed in a car accident just before Isaac’s death.

“It was a sequence of events that led me to a low place,” Green said.

She then joined two support organizations: Parents of Murdered Children and Bereaved Parents of the United States.

She began traveling across the nation leading workshops.

She’d been visiting prisons and speaking to prisoners about the impacts their crimes have on victims.

“I was just giving it my all,” she said.

Green also wrote the book, “Anything Can Happen.”

By 2013, she remarried and moved to Orangeburg. She retired from the school system the next year.

“I said, ‘OK, this is something I can do full-time now. I can dedicate time to these organizations,’” she said.

Carlton had moved to Orlando, Florida where he was attending college, but had taken the semester off to work.

But nine years, three months and 11 days after Isaac was killed, Green received a message from one of Carlton’s friends via Facebook Messenger.

The friend let her know that her son had been shot.

Green next called Carlton’s friend on the phone.

“That’s when she told me that not only had he been shot, but he was dead,” Green said.

Green later learned that Carlton had been shot in his own apartment. Authorities told her that Carlton had opened the door to let the shooter in before he was killed.

To this day, Carlton’s killer has not been arrested or identified. It remains a cold case.

“When I lost Carlton, it basically took me on a downward spiral – I mean a deep, dark place,” she said.

“I got up every day, I functioned, I did what I needed to do, but inside I was slowly dying,” she said.

“I knew what it was like to lose my dad, my mom and my husband, but when you lose a child, it goes against the order of life,” she said.

Green told how she went to counseling – a lot of it.

“I just kept searching. My faith never wavered, I just wanted to know why,” she said.

She said many ministers told her that it was OK to want to know why.

One minister asked her, “Will you be OK if you never get an answer?”

She struggled with the question.

As she continued to search for some peace for the void she felt in her life, she discovered the national organization Voices for Black Mothers United.

Just two weeks after joining the organization and having a few conversations with its executive director and other members, Green accepted the offer to be the leader of VOBMU for South Carolina.

“This is how I came up with the organization – Reclaiming Our Youth Services – because we have to work at reclaiming our youth,” she said.

Orangeburg County residents will have a chance to learn more about the organization on Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ROYS Community Awareness Day.

It is free and open to the public.

It will be held at Right Direction Church International, located at 990 Willington Drive, Orangeburg.

At the event, youth will learn about the student pledge against gun violence that they’ll be offered to sign at their schools on Oct. 18.

There will be youth activities and keynote speaker Keith Smalls will tell his story about what it was like to lose his son to gun violence.

The next initiative for ROYS is scheduled for Oct. 18 at every public school in Orangeburg County.

Green said the Orangeburg County School District has partnered with ROYS and the Student Pledge Against Gun Violence organization to distribute pledges to every student that day.

The pledge cards ask students to promise to never bring a gun to school, to never use a gun to solve a conflict and to encourage their friends not to use a gun or bring a gun to school, Green said.

She’s asking ministers and pastors across Orangeburg County to be present in the schools when students sign the pledges.

“We need you to help cover our schools,” she told them.

“It is so obvious now that the enemy is at play. He’s roaming rampantly in our schools,” she said.

“We worship inside the four walls (of a church), but we’ve got to work outside and this is want we want,” she added.

Green encourages ministers to make contact with the school of their choice by Oct. 2 to let them know they would like to visit during the pledge-signing events.

“The ministers are going to meet again after we do the pledge – and we want this church packed,” Green said.

Green said the long-term goal of ROYS is “to get together and initiate a violence reduction initiative in Orangeburg County, which will take some planning.”

Green told the crowd that she’d like to have a program like one in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. That program is called Pastors on Patrol and it provides scheduled times for pastors and ministers to go into schools and pray.

“We’re not talking about just yelling a prayer, but just praying among the kids – anointing, touching places in the school, because it makes a difference. I’m telling you it makes a difference,” she said.