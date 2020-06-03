Group pistol-whips Orangeburg man; car, wallet, phone stolen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 23-year-old Orangeburg man suffered severe head trauma when five men pistol-whipped him on Tuesday afternoon at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The man was able to stumble to the nearby Family Health Centers clinic to get help.
As he went in and out of consciousness, the man told deputies that he went to meet someone who advertised a cellphone for sale on Facebook Marketplace, the report states.
During the transaction, four people armed with handguns arrived on the scene.
The man tried to run away, but the five people chased him down and pistol-whipped him, the report states.
He said they rode away with his wife’s 2011 white Chevrolet Impala, his wallet and his cellphone. The estimated value of the items is $6,500.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center.
In a separate incident, an Orangeburg County woman grabbed her children and hid in a closet after the children’s father allegedly rode past her residence brandishing a gun just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman claimed he also called her several times saying, “I’m going to kill you if you don’t drop the child support hearing.”
She said he threatened her with a rifle once before. She grabbed her children and jumped from a window to get out of harm’s way on that occasion, the report said.
