Grease fire damages Orangeburg home; family of 5 displaced

A grease fire displaced a family of five in Orangeburg on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

The fire started on a hot plate that was on the counter of a Goff Avenue home just before 4 p.m., according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire report.

The first item ignited by the fire was cooking oil.

“It ignited the kitchen counter and or combustibles on the counter,” the report states. The fire stretched to the ceiling, too.

The fire caused significant damage to the kitchen area. Firefighters noted smoke damage throughout the 1,260-square-foot home.

Firefighters arrived at the home two minutes after being dispatched to the blaze.

By 4:58 p.m., the last firefighters left the scene.

They used about 250 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Occupants of the home said they hadn’t cooked or used anything in the kitchen for hour prior to the start of the fire.

It’s not known what caused the hot plate to start the fire, the report states. The cause of the fire was labeled “unintentional.”

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed services.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.