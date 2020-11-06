Gov. suspends Kinard from Bamberg County Council after sex crime allegations

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard from office on Friday following a grand jury’s indictment of Kinard on a variety of sex-related charges.
The 49-year-old Bamberg man is suspended until he is formally acquitted or convicted, or voters elect a replacement.
Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, said “It doesn't change anything about the case.
“Mr. Kinard maintains his innocence, and we look forward to all the facts coming out.”
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Kinard on the following charges:
Support Local Journalism
• One count of first-degree assault and battery
• One count of second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
• Two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor
• One count of lewd act on a child
• Two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age
Kinard has posted bond and is out of jail while he awaits trial, according to wrdw.com. As part of his release, a judge last month ordered Kinard to be placed on GPS monitoring and stay out of Bamberg County, with the exception of court hearings, for 90 days.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.