Gov. suspends Kinard from Bamberg County Council after sex crime allegations
Bamberg County Council

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard from office on Friday following a grand jury’s indictment of Kinard on a variety of sex-related charges.

The 49-year-old Bamberg man is suspended until he is formally acquitted or convicted, or voters elect a replacement.

Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, said “It doesn't change anything about the case.

“Mr. Kinard maintains his innocence, and we look forward to all the facts coming out.”

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Kinard on the following charges:

• One count of first-degree assault and battery

• One count of second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor

• Two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor

• One count of lewd act on a child

• Two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age

Kinard has posted bond and is out of jail while he awaits trial, according to wrdw.com. As part of his release, a judge last month ordered Kinard to be placed on GPS monitoring and stay out of Bamberg County, with the exception of court hearings, for 90 days.

