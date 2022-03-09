Good Samaritans spot toddler walking alone; report says child wandered from Orangeburg motel room

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 3-year-old girl is safe after she was discovered wandering around by two good Samaritans, according to an ODPS incident report.

The good Samaritans spotted the child on the sidewalk in front of the BP service station, located at 806 John C. Calhoun Drive, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They carried the girl into the BP parking lot and called police.

An officer placed the girl in the back of a patrol car and attempted to find her parents. She was not in distress.

Two officers then went to the Palmetto Motel, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, after the girl’s parents contacted them.

The girl’s father reported the family was sleeping in one of the rooms. When he woke up, he noticed the 3-year-old was no longer in the room.

He questioned the other children and discovered one of them opened the door to the room, allowing the 3-year-old to leave unattended, the report said.

Officers released the 3-year-old to her parents.

In an unrelated reports:

• A man reported that someone stole his 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, which he left unlocked with the engine running outside a restaurant, according to an incident report.

The man left the truck to go inside the House of Pizza, located at 591 John C. Calhoun Drive, just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When he returned to his truck, he saw someone driving it toward Dickson Street.

The red truck has chrome running boards, black rain guards on the back windows and wires hanging from the rear near the license plate.

The truck is valued at $5,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a white Chevrolet Impala parked at McCall Thomas Engineering, located at 845 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, on Tuesday.

The Impala belonged to the business.

The value of the stolen catalytic converter is $1,500.

• Several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a Schley Street residence early Tuesday morning, according to an incident report.

The stolen items include two Samsung Galaxy 9 cellphones, an Otterbox cellphone protective case, a blue and white diaper bag, a pair of green Crocs shoes, a pair of brown boots, a pair of khaki shorts and a green T-shirt.

One of the cellphones and the Otterbox belong to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The value of the stolen items is $400.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 35-year-old Piedmont man is accused of stealing an Orangeburg woman’s horse in November. Officials claim he later returned it.

Leon Jamison Lowman II, of 300 Bell Isle Drive, is charged with larceny of livestock valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. He was taken into custody Friday.

A warrant claims he took an Ayers Road woman’s horse, “without her consent and placed the horse in the rear of his horse trailer.”

He allegedly took the horse to Union.

If convicted, Lowman faces up to five years in prison and a $500 fine.

In an unrelated report, a Whittaker Parkway resident says that someone stole a Sony PlayStation5 from the Orangeburg home on Tuesday.

The gaming console is valued at $1,450.

