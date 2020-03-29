You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Golf carts stolen from Calhoun Hills
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Golf carts stolen from Calhoun Hills

{{featured_button_text}}
Calhoun Hill (copy)
BRADLEY HARRIS, T&D FILES

Four golf carts were stolen from the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex in St. Matthews on Saturday night, Calhoun County Public Works Director Woody Rucker said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The golf carts are white with numbers on the sides, he said.

The golf course is temporarily closed.

If anyone has information about the theft of the golf carts or where to find them, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News