Golf carts stolen from Calhoun Hills

Four golf carts were stolen from the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex in St. Matthews on Saturday night, Calhoun County Public Works Director Woody Rucker said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The golf carts are white with numbers on the sides, he said.

The golf course is temporarily closed.

If anyone has information about the theft of the golf carts or where to find them, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

