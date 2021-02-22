 Skip to main content
Gold teeth, shoes stolen from truck
Someone stole the following items out of a woman’s Ford F-150 pickup truck on Maedrine Street in Orangeburg on Saturday: debit cards, gold teeth and multiple pairs of shoes.

The vehicle owner said she received notification that someone attempted to use her debit card at the Hot Spot gas station on John C. Calhoun Drive at 1:48 a.m.

The value of the stolen items is $1,200.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

