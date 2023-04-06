Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Glock 23 Gen 5 from an unlocked, disabled 2010 white Dodge Charger parked on Five Chop Road, near Cross Creek Drive, near Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The owner said he left the car parked there on Monday.

The value of the gun is $750.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse parked at a Gantt Lane home in Cope.

The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000. The estimated damage to the car is $2,000.