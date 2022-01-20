Gaston woman charged with felony DUI

A 34-year-old Gaston woman is facing the charge of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injuries following a collision on North Road in Orangeburg on Dec. 27, 2021.

Theresa Mae Kelly, of 535 Ben Spires Road, appeared in bond court on Thursday afternoon.

She was in a wheelchair and wiped tears from her eyes during some parts of the hearing.

Angela Weeks, wife of the 52-year-old man Kelly is accused of injuring, told the court, “I about lost my husband twice. When I called the ICU on the eighth (of January), the doctor came to the phone, which I knew that wasn’t good. He told me that a team of doctors were trying to resuscitate my husband.”

Weeks said that was the second time since the collision that her husband nearly died.

“He’s now at home with me. My house has been turned into a hospital and our lives have totally been changed,” Weeks told the court.

“He was the only one that worked, in our house. He took care of seven people and we live week-to-week. I’m having to pay for nurses and everything because she only had liability (insurance),” she added.

“He is in pain and he may never walk again,” Weeks said.

In addition to a broken pelvis, hip, femur, back and organ damage to his kidney, liver, intestines and pancreas, surgeons had to remove the injured man’s gallbladder and spleen.

The injured man was driving to work the morning of the collision.

Weeks said her husband came home from the hospital this past Friday.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence asked, “Mrs. Kelly, you do know the seriousness of driving under the influence, correct?”

“Yes, your honor,” Kelly replied.

“But it was a choice that you made that day, correct?” Lawrence asked.

“Yes, your honor, I don’t remember a whole lot,” Kelly said.

“You remember you were drinking though?” Lawrence asked.

“Your honor, I’ve been under a whole lot of stress and a whole lot of depression and anxiety and I apologize sincerely for what happened to Mr. Weeks and to the entire family,” Kelly said tearfully, “I never meant to cause harm to anyone.”

Lawrence told Kelly that’s why it’s important not to drive under the influence.

Kelly also told the court that she’s not able to walk well due to injuries she sustained, such as several broken bones in her back. She mentioned that she may have to have surgery on an artery and her back.

She also told the court that she was unable to go to some of her appointments because she had COVID-19.

An S.C. Highway Patrol trooper told Weeks, during the hearing, that he was aware of a Facebook post concerning Kelly.

Weeks told the court that she removed the Facebook post in question.

Both the trooper and Lawrence urged Weeks to let the case move through the court system and to avoid social media posts about Kelly.

The trooper also noted that Kelly has been cooperative and turned herself in to authorities.

Lawrence set a no contact order for both Kelly and Weeks.

Lawrence also set Kelly’s bond at $21,119.50.

Kelly faces up to 15 years in prison and fine of up to $10,000 if she’s convicted.

Also, if she’s convicted, Kelly’s driver’s license could be suspended and an ignition interlock device could be placed on her vehicle for three years.

Kelly’s previous record includes pleading guilty on March 15, 2017, in Lexington County to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.

