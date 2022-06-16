Four injured in Denmark shooting

Four men were injured in a shooting incident Wednesday, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

The shooting took place at 5:14 p.m. on Plum Alley.

Bamberg County EMS transported one of the injured men to the hospital.

The three other injured men went to the hospital in personal vehicles, Grimes said.

The injured men range in age from 17 to 30.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency in the investigation.

