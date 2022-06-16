 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Four injured in Denmark shooting

  • 0
Police, illustration

Four men were injured in a shooting incident Wednesday, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

The shooting took place at 5:14 p.m. on Plum Alley.

Bamberg County EMS transported one of the injured men to the hospital.

The three other injured men went to the hospital in personal vehicles, Grimes said.

The injured men range in age from 17 to 30.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency in the investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea reports gastrointestinal epidemic outbreak in southern city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News