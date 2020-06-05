Four in custody after Cannon Bridge Road armed robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people have been taken into custody after an armed robbery Friday afternoon, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced.

"This just wasn't their day with about every division in the sheriff's office converging on this scene," Ravenell said. "Within an hour, we had these individuals in custody."

Ravenell said that around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a 911 call was received about a robbery in progress at a Cannon Bridge Road business.

Witnesses said that four armed men initially made off with an undetermined amount of money after demanding cash from business employees.

Orangeburg County deputies arrived within minutes and began canvasing the Cannon Bridge Road area.

K9 units were brought in to join the search for what was described as four gunmen.

"We had all available units on this scene," Ravenell said. "K9, CID (criminal investigative division), Field Services. Everyone possible."

Within one hour, four subjects were taken into custody, including one identified by Ravenell as a suspect.

The four have been taken into custody for processing. Their identities and charges will be released after warrants are obtained.

"We're not done yet," Ravenell said. "There may be more involved in this. If you're involved in this, we'll find you."

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2