Four charged following theft of catalytic converters in Orangeburg area

Four people have been charged following the theft of catalytic converters over the weekend. The thefts occurred in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, a person reported seeing two men taking catalytic converters from Sunshine Recycling on Southland Drive just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the witness, one man cut the catalytic converter from a Mazda vehicle and tossed the converter over the fence to someone else, who drove away in a 2007 gold Infinity.

Surveillance video captured the alleged theft, the report states.

The man on the property was taken into custody by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The man allegedly admitted removing the catalytic converter from the vehicle and tossing it over the fence so that the other man could take it.

Harold Sinclair Koger, 39, of 53 Phoenix Circle, Smoaks, is facing the charges of conspiracy, obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully, petit larceny and malicious injury to personal property.

The other man is not yet in custody.

In the second incident, a John C. Calhoun Drive property owner called police around 1 p.m. Sunday after watching three men allegedly trespass.