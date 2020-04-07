Four charged after Bamberg County home invasions

Warrants allege they robbed the resident of $170 and two cellphones.

Evans-Pryor is also facing the charge of first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.

In another Bamberg home invasion on April 1, warrants accuse Reddish of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun and two counts of kidnapping.

Warrants allege that he robbed two people of keys and a cell phone.

According to a press release sent by the sheriff’s office on Friday, deputies spotted a suspect’s vehicle at the Hardee’s in Bamberg on April 1.

At that time, with the assistance of the Bamberg Police Department and Codes Enforcement, law enforcement took Vaughn and Pryor into custody, the release states.

Law enforcement took Brown into custody after he allegedly fled a residence on Orangegrove Road.

Deputies executed a search warrant for Evans-Pryor’s Orangegrove Road residence.

Later that night, deputies took Reddish into custody as he was walking on Capernaum Road.

If convicted, each suspect faces up to 30 years in prison.

