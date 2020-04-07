Four charged after Bamberg County home invasions

Four Bamberg men have been charged following a series of home invasions, according to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects are:
• Willie F. Vaughn, 20, of 107 Cox Avenue
• Gregory Evans-Pryor, 21, of 3032 Orangegrove Road
• Dashawn Brown, 19, of 181 Lazy Lane
• Darius Malik Reddish, 22, of 1721 Carlisle Street
Vaughn allegedly stole a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, cash and other property from two Denmark residents in a March 25 home invasion.
He faces charges of grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-degree burglary and two counts of kidnapping in the incident.
Vaughn, Evans-Pryor, Brown and Reddish are accused in an April 1 home invasion in Bamberg.
They are each charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.
Evans-Pryor’s warrants accuse him of offering or attempting to commit battery on the resident by participating in an armed robbery and kidnapping while the others allegedly threatened to shoot the resident.
Warrants allege they robbed the resident of $170 and two cellphones.
Evans-Pryor is also facing the charge of first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
In another Bamberg home invasion on April 1, warrants accuse Reddish of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun and two counts of kidnapping.
Warrants allege that he robbed two people of keys and a cell phone.
According to a press release sent by the sheriff’s office on Friday, deputies spotted a suspect’s vehicle at the Hardee’s in Bamberg on April 1.
At that time, with the assistance of the Bamberg Police Department and Codes Enforcement, law enforcement took Vaughn and Pryor into custody, the release states.
Law enforcement took Brown into custody after he allegedly fled a residence on Orangegrove Road.
Deputies executed a search warrant for Evans-Pryor’s Orangegrove Road residence.
Later that night, deputies took Reddish into custody as he was walking on Capernaum Road.
If convicted, each suspect faces up to 30 years in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
