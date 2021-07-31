Former Orangeburg officer charged; SLED warrant alleges he forcibly stomped man with boot

Former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes has been charged with first-degree assault and battery.

A S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrant accuses the 38-year-old Neeses Highway man of ordering another man to the ground at gunpoint on July 26.

“Officer Dukes then approached the victim, who was on his hands and knees. While the victim was in a defenseless position on his hands and knees, Officer Dukes raised his right leg and forcibly stomped with his boot on the victim’s neck and/or head area. The force of the blow caused the victim’s head to strike the concrete. The victim suffered a contusion to his forehead and was transported by EMS,” the warrant alleges.

Dukes appeared in a virtual bond hearing before Orangeburg County Magistrate Bob Lake mid-morning on Saturday.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe asked the court to consider the nature of the charge and set a reasonable surety bond.

Pascoe told the court that Dukes’ alleged actions are recorded on video.

He also asked the court to prohibit Dukes from possessing any firearms as part of his bond conditions.