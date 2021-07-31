Former Orangeburg officer charged; SLED warrant alleges he forcibly stomped man with boot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Furse told the court that Dukes was born and raised in the Orangeburg community and has a fiancé and two young children who live in the area.

“He has fully cooperated with law enforcement,” Furse said.

“He’s taking this case very seriously,” he added.

Furse also said, “This is a difficult situation and an unfortunate situation.”

“He has absolutely no violent history and he’s not a proclivity to violence,” he said.

In setting bond, Lake noted, “I agree with Mr. Pascoe on the nature of the offense.”

Lake set Dukes’ bond at $10,000 cash or surety and ordered him not to have any contact with the alleged victim or the alleged victim’s family and not to possess any firearms while out on bond.

The incident occurred on July 26 as Dukes was responding to a report of a person with a gun on Colleton Street.

Attorney Justin Bamberg, who’s representing Clarence Gailyard, the 58-year-old man Dukes is accused of assaulting, said Gailyard was walking with a stick and completely unarmed.