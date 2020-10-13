Former Orangeburg County deputy sentenced to prison

A former deputy ensnared in a federal drug sting will serve time in prison.

U.S District Judge Joseph Anderson Jr. sentenced Stanley Lavalle Timmons last week to four months in prison and two years of supervised release once he serves his prison term.

He also ordered Timmons to pay a $100 special assessment fee and a $1,000 fine immediately.

Timmons, who was employed as an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiracy several months prior to sentencing.

He had originally been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Federal authorities alleged that in February 2019, Timmons and other officers agreed to protect empty tractor-trailers in exchange for bribes. Authorities claimed the officers thought the tractor-trailers contained proceeds from narcotics trafficking.

Several individuals wrote letters to Anderson to express their support for Timmons and vouch for his character.