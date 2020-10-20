 Skip to main content
Former Orangeburg County deputy facing charges
breaking

Former Orangeburg County deputy facing charges

SLED illustration

A former deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in connection with an off-duty altercation, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawton was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

