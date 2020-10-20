Former Orangeburg County deputy accused of punching, breaking windshield

A former deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in connection with an altercation that occurred while she was off-duty, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, was charged Monday with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property, less than $2.000.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Lawton was fired from the sheriff’s office last week due to the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

According to an arrest warrant, Lawton allegedly became engaged in a verbal altercation with another individual on Sept. 23.

Warrants also allege she punched the right front passenger window of a vehicle, causing it to shatter. The damage was estimated at $347.75.

A personal recognizance bond was set on Lawton for both charges.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

